Share This: TIFF 2018: Destroyer Is Nicole Kidmanâ€™s Gritty Second Shot At Oscar Glory Corrina

Whoâ€™s Behind It

Filmmaker Karyn Kusama (Ã†on Flux, Jenniferâ€™s Body), a veteran TV director whoâ€™s worked on series like Masters of Sex, Billions, The Man in the High Castle, and Halt and Catch Fire.

Whoâ€™s In It

Nicole Kidman, Sebastian Stan (Captain America: The Winter Soldier), Toby Kebbell (Black Mirror, War for the Planet of the Apes) and your Clone Clubbing girl Tatiana Maslany. Wynonna Earpâ€™s dearly departed Dolls (Shamier Anderson) has a cameo, too.

Whoâ€™ll Love It

Fans of dark, gritty, noir-ish crime movies like L.A. Confidential or The Usual Suspects. Thereâ€™s no good cop/bad cop vibe here, nor will you find any buddy cop camaraderie. From the first frame, youâ€™ll already know not to expect any happy endings.

Whatâ€™s It About

Kidman goes undercover as a non-glamorous LAPD detective (think: Charlize Theron in Monster or Cameron Diaz in Being John Malkovich) who herself went undercover for a case years ago. Despite the passing of nearly two decades, the unexpected consequences of the investigation still haunt her. And since she canâ€™t seem to get past, around, or over it, Kidmanâ€™s character is hellbent on going straight through it, regardless of the cost.

Why You Should See It

Kidmanâ€™s physical transformation and Oscar bait performance actually rank second on the lists of reasons to catch this film. Itâ€™s Kusamaâ€™s storytelling that really shines hereâ€”save for a few superfluous moments near the end, after the plot has wound down and been sufficiently wrapped up, this is a taught and tension-filled film that will have you clenching your teeth for the entire two-hour run time.Â Also, it doesnâ€™t hit regular theatres until Christmas.

When You Can See It

Monday, September 10 at 9:30 p.m. at the Winter Garden Theatre, Wednesday, September 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the Elgin Theatre, and Saturday, September 15 at 9:45 p.m. at TIFF Bell Lightbox. The film opens in theatres across Canada on December 25.