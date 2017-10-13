Share This: Thor: Ragnarok Director Showcases Chris Hemsworth’s Comic Talents Jon

In graduating from modest—if acclaimed—comedies like What We Do in the Shadows to Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi made one of the most impressive career leaps of any director in recent memory. Speaking to Stuff in his native New Zealand, he made it clear why he was the right person for the job: he has a unique grasp of Chris Hemsworth’s comic talents.

“I don’t think they’d exploited that enough, not only in the Thor films or the Avenger films, but in any of the other films he’s been in,” Waititi said. “He’s a real comic talent and I felt like that was something that needed to be showcased. I wanted people to be more on the side of Thor, make Thor the most interesting character in the film. There’s no point calling the movie Thor if he’s not the coolest thing in it.”

By all accounts, this strategy was incredibly effective, helping the director exceed expectations on his first Hollywood blockbuster. In fact, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is anxious to invite him back for more. “I would love, love, love to work with Taika again,” he told Screen Rant. “I have every confidence that we will.”

Thor: Ragnarok arrives in theatres on November 3. Check out the trailer below.