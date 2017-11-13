Share This: Thor’s Theme Song Just Launched A Jack Black Vs. Chris Hemsworth Battle Of The Jams Hilary

Jack Black heard about a certain Led Zeppelin song getting a ton of play in Thor: Ragnarok, and he is PISSED—and ready to do what needs to be done to reclaim the tune in all its glory.

The track in question, “Immigrant Song,” is so brilliantly used in the third Thor flick that it’s now inextricably linked with the God of Thunder, and should be known to all as Thor’s anthem from here on out. Black has a problem with that: In 2003’s School of Rock, he plays an accidental music teacher who opens the ears of his students to Black Sabbath, AC/DC, and, yup, Zeppelin.

The English rock icons rarely license out their music for use in films and television, and so the inclusion of “Immigrant Song” on the School of Rock soundtrack was a legendary one — and a lucky one, too, as it made for one of the most memorable moments in the movie.