Season 2 Of The Shannara Chronicles Is Coming Exclusively To Space

Returns October 11

If we know you guys like we think we do, chances are you’ve read Terry Brooks’ best-selling fantasy book series, Shannara, and you probably tuned into the first season of the television adaptation that aired on MTV in 2016. Well, here’s some fantastic news: The Shannara Chronicles is moving to Space just in time for its hotly anticipated second season, which is coming to your living room (or wherever you watch stuff) Wednesday, October 11 at 10pm ET.

In case you’re wondering what’s in store for the show, Season 2 finds the Four Lands in chaos. The re-emergence of magic has the populace terrified, and an organization called The Crimson is hunting down magic users, using fear and intimidation to sow discord among the races. Wil (Austin Butler), scarred by the loss of Amberle (Poppy Drayton) and his separation from Eretria (Ivana Baquero), has turned his back on his magical destiny to become a healer. But when a mysterious woman named Mareth (Malese Jow) saves Wil from a Crimson attack, he is forced to rejoin the fight.

If you find this Season 2 synopsis totally confusing, fear not, the entire first season is now (like, right now) streaming exclusively on CraveTV as part of #iCraveFridays.

Going back to the upcoming season, we’ve got more good news: every episode will be available to Space subscribers on Space.ca and on the Space Go app immediately following its broadcast premiere.

The Shannara Chronicles stars genre favourites, Austin Butler (The Carrie Diaries), Ivana Baquero (Pan’s Labyrinth), Manu Bennett (Arrow), Aaron Jakubenko (Roman Empire: Reign of Blood), and Marcus Vanco (Unbroken). Along with new cast members Vanessa Morgan (Riverdale), Malese Jow (Sweet/Vicious), Gentry White (Unreal), Caroline Chikezie (Eragon), and Desmond Chiam.

See you October 11! In the meantime, be sure to catch up on Season 1, then help us decide which season finale questions will finally get answered a just a couple short weeks.