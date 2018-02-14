How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

The Rock Is Totally Upstaged By George The Gorilla In New Rampage Trailer

February 14, 2018
Alissa
Rampage

The new Rampage trailer is absolutely bananas. It can only be described as King Kong meets Godzilla meets Jurassic World meets George of the Jungle meets every film ever starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

In the upcoming movie, The Rock, as primatologist Davis Okoye, is monkeying around in the jungle with his good friend George—who is “not just a friend, he’s family,” and is also a silverback gorilla—until George needs his help.

While living the simple life in the jungle, George became entangled with the mysterious (and seemingly very, very bad) Project Rampage, and as a result, was the victim of genetic editing that turned him from the cuddly goofball he was into a giant, vicious beast.

Confident his friend’s true self still exists somewhere deep down, The Rock attempts to save George from his captors and the rest of the world, who only see him for his post-apeshit state, as he destroys their city alongside a 30-foot flying wolf and a giant chomping alligator.

The stacked cast also includes Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy, Joe Manganiello, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Rampage hits theatres April 20.

Trending
RELATED
FB LEAD
News
See Why Fantastic Beasts Owes Its Magic To An Incredible VFX Team
X Men
News
A Kitty Pryde X-Men Movie Is In The Works
black panther
News
Black Panther Gives Martin Freeman And Andy Serkis An MCU Upgrade
annihilation
News
Writer-Director Alex Garland Ponders 5 Of Annihilation’s Alluring Myst...
INNERSPACE CLIPS