The Rock, Jack Black, And Kevin Hart Make One Loud Guns N’ Roses Tribute Band
There’s only one Axl Rose, but Jack Black does a damn fine imitation of the Guns N’ Roses frontman’s legendary falsetto—and this moment of press junket insanity makes us wish there was a School of Rock-level singalong in Jumanji.
Black, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Kevin Hart are getting ready for the release of their modern update on the fantastical jungle tale, and they broke out into a completely unhinged version of GNR’s classic “Welcome to the Jungle” during an interview with a reporter who probably should’ve brought some earplugs to work.
3 singing maniacs who’s starting a Guns N Roses cover band. Myself, @jackblack @kevinhart4real When our journalist friend from Latin America asks us to sing our #JUMANJI theme song, “Welcome to the Jungle” we kindly oblige. Then in the end he wants to continue the song which then for some inexplicable reason we feel he crossed the line and we shut that shit down. 😂 💀 Too much fun. #PressJunket #HAWAII #JUMANJI #WelcomeToTheJungle CHRISTMAS 🎅🏾🎄
Honestly, there should be a musical interlude, because Black’s had rock on the brain lately: After he saw that Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” was stolen by the Asgardians of Thor: Ragnarok, he challenged Chris Hemsworth to a Battle of the Jams and cranked the volume of his Instagram up to 11.
Johnson and Hart are totally down to battle the Thor crew, but in the absence of a proper advance in the Battle of the Jams, this GNR improv will definitely do.
Jumanji wreaks havoc, musically and otherwise, in theatres December 20.