The Rock, Jack Black, And Kevin Hart Make One Loud Guns N' Roses Tribute Band Hilary H

There’s only one Axl Rose, but Jack Black does a damn fine imitation of the Guns N’ Roses frontman’s legendary falsetto—and this moment of press junket insanity makes us wish there was a School of Rock-level singalong in Jumanji.

Black, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Kevin Hart are getting ready for the release of their modern update on the fantastical jungle tale, and they broke out into a completely unhinged version of GNR’s classic “Welcome to the Jungle” during an interview with a reporter who probably should’ve brought some earplugs to work.

Honestly, there should be a musical interlude, because Black’s had rock on the brain lately: After he saw that Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” was stolen by the Asgardians of Thor: Ragnarok, he challenged Chris Hemsworth to a Battle of the Jams and cranked the volume of his Instagram up to 11.

Johnson and Hart are totally down to battle the Thor crew, but in the absence of a proper advance in the Battle of the Jams, this GNR improv will definitely do.

Jumanji wreaks havoc, musically and otherwise, in theatres December 20.