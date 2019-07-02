How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

The Rock Is Definitely Pretending To Be Danny Devito In Jumanji: The Next Level

July 2, 2019
Brittany Vincent

What happens when you get through a round of Jumanji unscathed? You hit up the next level.

Jumanji: The Next Level is the sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, following the story of four very confused teenagers who end up in the bodies of their video game avatars. Once again, the crew will consist of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black as they’re sucked back into the wild world of the Jumanji video game (not the board game).

Weird things are afoot, because weird things tend to happen when you get sucked into a video game. Luckily, the same characters from the first movies are back so there’s no confusing new plot to follow. Cool? Cool. So the gang’s all here now, but there’s one huge change that you would never have seen coming in a million years. See, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover are also in the movie, and they’ve somehow switched bodies with Johnson’s character’s avatar and Hart’s character’s avatar.

Do you realize what this means? Think about it.The Rock is channeling Danny DeVito by mimicking his accent and Kevin Hart is pretending to be Danny Glover, essentially. It has to be seen to be believed. In fact, if you get no further in the trailer than The Rock and Kevin Hart flawlessly imitating the two Dannys, it matters not. That’s all you need to see of it to know that this sequel is going to be a wild ride and a half.

Along with these goofballs and their hilarious antics, you can expect to see the likes of Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, and other familiar faces in the movie’s first bits of footage. In the meantime, you’ve got plenty of time to catch up by checking out the original (and best) Jumanji as well as Jumanji: Welcome to the JungleJumanji: The Next Level won’t be stampeding into theaters until December 13.

