Director Explains How Re-Shoots And Delays Saved The Predator

Predator fans have waited eight long years for a new instalment in the series, and that wait keeps getting longer. Originally scheduled for February, The Predator was moved to August and then September. When news of delays and extensive re-shoots broke, some worried that this overdue revival was a confused misfire. However, Shane Black has offered a more simple explanation. According to the writer-director, a single clumsy decision—a cost-cutting measure that turned out to be less viable than he originally thought—was responsible for all of the film’s post-production woes.

“We were making the film and we were trying to jam a lot into a five-pound bag,” he told Collider. “So we had a big appetite, and one of the things about that was, well, if you want to do all of that stuff with this much money, you probably need to shoot during the day because during the night would be prohibitive. And then to our chagrin, and it’s on me, when I saw the footage during the day, the climax of the movie doesn’t look right. He doesn’t look scary in the daytime.”

Once Black knew the day footage didn’t work, he convinced Fox to let him re-shoot the finale at night, making other improvements along the way. “We took everything out of day and put it into darkness,” he explained. “We decided to streamline the plot, so we could afford to go back up and really concentrate on the scarier elements and doing it at night. So literally, as they’ve said, the difference is night and day.”

The Predator is scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 14. Check out the trailer below.