How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Director Explains How Re-Shoots And Delays Saved The Predator

August 1, 2018
Jon
the-predator-revival-setbacks-2

Predator fans have waited eight long years for a new instalment in the series, and that wait keeps getting longer. Originally scheduled for February, The Predator was moved to August and then September. When news of delays and extensive re-shoots broke, some worried that this overdue revival was a confused misfire. However, Shane Black has offered a more simple explanation. According to the writer-director, a single clumsy decision—a cost-cutting measure that turned out to be less viable than he originally thought—was responsible for all of the film’s post-production woes.

“We were making the film and we were trying to jam a lot into a five-pound bag,” he told Collider. “So we had a big appetite, and one of the things about that was, well, if you want to do all of that stuff with this much money, you probably need to shoot during the day because during the night would be prohibitive. And then to our chagrin, and it’s on me, when I saw the footage during the day, the climax of the movie doesn’t look right. He doesn’t look scary in the daytime.”

Once Black knew the day footage didn’t work, he convinced Fox to let him re-shoot the finale at night, making other improvements along the way. “We took everything out of day and put it into darkness,” he explained. “We decided to streamline the plot, so we could afford to go back up and really concentrate on the scarier elements and doing it at night. So literally, as they’ve said, the difference is night and day.”

The Predator is scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 14. Check out the trailer below.

Trending
RELATED
linda-hamilton-terminator
News
Here’s Your First Look At Linda Hamilton’s Return To The Ter...
venom-trailer-new-lead
News
Tom Hardy Splits Into Two Very Opposite Personalities In New Venom Trail...
james-gun-guardians-cast-support-lead
News
Guardians Of The Galaxy Cast Pen Intimate Letter Of Support For Fired Di...
national-treasure-franchise-end
News
National Treasure Director Explains Why Disney Killed The Profitable Fra...