The New Mutants Trailer Looks Like A Legit X-Men Horror Movie

Josh BooneÂ warned us. Earlier this year, the directorÂ saidÂ he intended to make a “full-fledged horror movie set within theÂ X-MenÂ universe”â€”and judging from the freaky first trailer forÂ The New Mutants, he was true to his word. This isn’t your typical superhero movie.

The New MutantsÂ follows a group of troubled teens who have been sent to what appears to be an asylum for young mutants. “Did you know baby rattlesnakes are more dangerous than adult ones?” Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga), the trailer’s lone adult, asks. “They haven’t learned how to control how much venom the secrete.” Get it? Because mutants are their most volatile and dangerous during adolescence?

Between the jump scares, the creepy cover of Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall,” and the serious Stephen King vibes,Â The New Mutantsis truly its own unique beast in the superhero genre.

The New MutantsÂ starsÂ Anya Taylor-JoyÂ as Magik,Â Maisie WilliamsÂ as Wolfsbane,Â Charlie HeatonÂ as Cannonball, Henry Zaga as Sunspot, and Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar, a key player in one of the comic’s most iconic arcsâ€”and theÂ inspirationÂ for the filmâ€”The Demon Bear Saga. Demon Bear is not only a giant bear who can crush you to death, but the malevolent entity also draws on negative energy to corrupt souls.

So, yeah, things are about to get very, very dark in theÂ X-MenÂ universe.

The New MutantsÂ will hit theatres April 13, 2018.