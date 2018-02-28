How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

The New Mutants Mutates Once Again With Character-Adding Reshoots

February 28, 2018
Jess
NewMutants

In the words of Benjamin Franklin, “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death, taxes and X-Men spinoff films being delayed.” Earlier this year, The New Mutants was pushed back from a release date of April 13, to February 22, 2019, and now we know that character-adding reshoots are at least part of the cause.

Fox has announced they’ll be adding a new character to the upcoming highly anticipated hero thriller. After the reshoots, they are planning to insert the new hero (?) into the promotions for the film with a round of photography (according to The Hollywood Reporter). Fans of the X-Men series may be feeling worried in the wake of the news, which, given how the last few hero films that have announced reshoots have turned out, is more than understandable. We’re wondering how a main character could be added after a film’s trailer has already been released.

The New Mutants follows a group of troubled youths who have been sent to an asylum of sorts designed to contain them. Along with performances by well-established actors like Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), and Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), the trailer promises a heart-pounding ride in a (seemingly) bizzaro-world Xavier institute. Since Fox has so many other films on the backburner—like Channing Tatum’s Gambit, a possible Kitty Pryde spinoff, and a new Silver Surfer film—we’re wondering how this delayed reshoot will impact other release dates.

To see what kind of thrill-ride you may still be in for, watch the original trailer below. Who knows, maybe the next one will feature a new face.

Trending
RELATED
wreck it ralph 2
News
Wreck-It Ralph Is Still Wrecking Things In The Sequel’s First Trai...
groot2
News
Guardians Of The Galaxy Director James Gunn Confirms Our Worst Fears Abo...
Silver Surfer
News
Fox Keeps Expanding Its Plans For Superheroes, Including Silver Surfer
Fahrenheit 451
News
Michael B. Jordan Is A Book-Burning Bad Guy In First Fahrenheit 451 Teas...
INNERSPACE CLIPS