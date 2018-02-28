Share This: The New Mutants Mutates Once Again With Character-Adding Reshoots Jess

In the words of Benjamin Franklin, “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death, taxes and X-Men spinoff films being delayed.” Earlier this year, The New Mutants was pushed back from a release date of April 13, to February 22, 2019, and now we know that character-adding reshoots are at least part of the cause.

Fox has announced they’ll be adding a new character to the upcoming highly anticipated hero thriller. After the reshoots, they are planning to insert the new hero (?) into the promotions for the film with a round of photography (according to The Hollywood Reporter). Fans of the X-Men series may be feeling worried in the wake of the news, which, given how the last few hero films that have announced reshoots have turned out, is more than understandable. We’re wondering how a main character could be added after a film’s trailer has already been released.

The New Mutants follows a group of troubled youths who have been sent to an asylum of sorts designed to contain them. Along with performances by well-established actors like Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), and Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), the trailer promises a heart-pounding ride in a (seemingly) bizzaro-world Xavier institute. Since Fox has so many other films on the backburner—like Channing Tatum’s Gambit, a possible Kitty Pryde spinoff, and a new Silver Surfer film—we’re wondering how this delayed reshoot will impact other release dates.

To see what kind of thrill-ride you may still be in for, watch the original trailer below. Who knows, maybe the next one will feature a new face.