News

‘The Mummy’ Director Explains Why The Film Went So Terribly Wrong

January 10, 2019
Jon
the-mummy-alex-kurtzman-failure-lead

Alex Kurtzman is now thriving as the showrunner of Star Trek: Discovery, but less than two years ago he was in a much darker place, getting bombarded with criticism for his work as director of The Mummy, an ambitious flop that failed to launch a new franchise starring Universal’s beloved monsters. While Kurtzman went into that project with a great deal of (too much?) confidence, he now sees where it all went wrong.

The Mummy wasn’t what I wanted it to be,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m no longer involved in that and have no idea what’s going on with it. I look back on it now [and] what felt painful at the time ended up being an incredible blessing for me. I learned that I need to follow my own instincts, and when I can’t fully do that, I don’t think I can succeed. Those films are beautiful because the monsters are broken characters, and we see ourselves in them. I hope those are the movies that they make; I want to see them.”

In this interview, Kurtzman recalls an earlier disappointment with a similarly enduring franchise—that ultimately landed in the hands of Christopher Nolan. After a great deal of time spent preparing a detailed pitch for a light-hearted Batman movie, Kurtzman discovered that the studio already had firm plans to go dark. “Halfway through the meeting, after three or four weeks of planning, the executive stopped us: ‘Did nobody tell you that we’re not going in that direction at all?’ We just said, ‘Thank you for your time. We should probably stop here.’”

Now that Kurtzman’s monster universe is officially dead and buried, you can safely watch the trailer for The Mummy below.

