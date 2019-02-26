Share This: 30 Years After Its Debut, The Little Mermaid Still Has Something For Everybody Sara

November 17 will mark exactly 30 years since The Little Mermaid hit Canadian theatres, and Disney decided to celebrate a few months early by releasing a special anniversary edition of The Little Mermaid on Blu-ray, chock-full of extras and behind-the-scenes content. No complaints here.

That’s not to say that you’re going to like every extra on this disc, however. In fact, we can pretty much guarantee that you won’t. Some extras, like “Stories from Walt’s Office: Gadgets and Gizmos” will likely appeal to older Disney fans who have spent years watching the company and the films it makes grow and evolve. Others, like “#TreasuresUntold” (which features the two preteen stars of new Disney series Coop & Cami Ask the World) will probably capture the attention of Disney fans who are younger and more receptive to the two’s bright, bubbly energy.

But that’s kind of the beauty of this Blu-ray—there’s a good chance that those who watched The Little Mermaid when it first premiered will get just as much enjoyment out of the extras as those who are watching the movie for the very first time. Plus, there are a handful of extras that family members from different generations can (and will, hopefully) certainly watch together. Those extras include a deleted scene featuring a cut-for-time character named Harold and a segment highlighting decades-old footage of the film’s original voice actors (including Disney legend Jodi Benson) recording their lines in studio.

Our personal favourite extra? It’s a tie between “Alan Menken and the Leading Ladies” (those ladies being Mermaid‘s Jodi Benson, Beauty and the Beast‘s Paige O’Hara, Pocahontas‘ Judy Kuhn, Hercules‘ Lillias White and Tangled‘s Donna Murphy) and “Under the Scene: The Art of Live-Action Reference.” Both serve to remind new and old Disney fans alike of how far the company has come since its Snow White days and emphasise just how important The Little Mermaid was in terms of maintaining Disney’s legacy and longevity. It’s also just really fun to see one of Hercules’ muses performing in front of an awestruck, giddy Alan Menken.

Starting today (February 26), The Little Mermaid Disney Signature Collection edition is available on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD. Watch the official trailer below.