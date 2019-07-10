Share This: The Lion King Is Wowing Critics With Its ‘Next-Level’ Effects Brittany Vincent

Reviews for Jon Favreau’s new “live-action” take on Disney’s animated classic The Lion King are in, and people are singing its praises.

This realistic portrayal of the beloved ’90s classic may have had people wondering if it could pull off the same poignancy and impact of the original. But if these early takes are to be believed, it looks like it passes the test with flying colours.

Critics can’t get enough of the movie’s “stunning” visual effects and other aspects of the remake, and it sounds like Disney has another hit on its hands.

Atom Tickets editorial lead Alisha Grausho called it a “dazzler” with a “gorgeous score” and “spot-on voice acting.”

The Lion King is a dazzler. Gorgeous score, spot-on voice acting, but mostly, yeah, those visuals. 😍 #TheLionKing — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) July 10, 2019

BuzzFeed senior film reporter Adam B. Vary called it a “landmark visual experience,” saying it could “change how we look at movies.”

#TheLionKing is a landmark *visual* experience. I’ve never seen anything like it, and I think it’s going to change how we look at movies forever.



As an *emotional* experience, though…I’ll put it this way: It turns out lions can’t really emote. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) July 10, 2019

Nerdificent’s Dani Fernandez gushed about all the baby animals and, well, everything else.

My thoughts on #TheLionKing

1. Baby animals!!!

2. Billy can SANG!

3. Beyoncé got an ovation before the movie started lol

4. Billy and Seth are so funny

5. JD has such an emotional voice I die

6. Donald!

7. Beyoncé!!!! — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) July 10, 2019

Fandango’s Erik Davis called it “visually immaculate” and a “game-changer for visual effects.”

#TheLionKing is visually immaculate & a game-changer for visual effects. It’s absolutely stunning in every way. The music shines (Glover & Beyoncé take it to another level), the performances are great (Timon, Pumbaa & Scar steal many scenes) & the emotions run HIGH. Truly great pic.twitter.com/lPH9Oo4ybb — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 10, 2019

Uproxx’s Mike Ryan called it “next level” in terms of visual effects.

Holy smokes, I really loved THE LION KING. I think (I think) it’s the most beautiful effects movie I’ve seen. Like next level, the game has changed kind of thing. (For the record I’m agnostic on the original movie and have zero nostalgia for it. Anyway, this movie hooked me.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) July 10, 2019

Collider’s Steven Weintraub praised the movie for having him clapping as if he were “at a rock concert.”

Been lucky to have attended a number of world premieres but not sure I've ever heard as much clapping during a movie as I did tonight at #TheLionKing . Was like being at a rock concert. Movie is going to make so much money. pic.twitter.com/rnU4qf92mt — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 10, 2019

TheWrap’s Beatrice Verhoeven called it a “visual masterpiece.”

Oh man #TheLionKing delivers. It’s a visual masterpiece that will leave you smiling and crying the whole time. It’s a true testament to the lasting effect Disney movies have on all generations. Timon and Pumbaa steal the show. And BEYONCE!!! #LionKing — Beatrice Verhoeven (@bverhoev) July 10, 2019

IGN’s Terri Schwartz called Simba “so cute,” and reassured fans looking for a near-exact adaptation of the animated movie would “get what they’re looking for.”

Just walked out of #TheLionKing. Overriding reaction: SIMBA IS SO CUTE. But really, if you’re hoping this will be a near-exact adaptation of the animated movie with some absolutely jaw-dropping visual effects, you’ll get what you’re looking for. pic.twitter.com/14BydbdhCx — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) July 10, 2019

Perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise that people enjoy the movie – it stars the likes of Beyoncé as Nala, Billy Eichner as Timon, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa. Florence Kasumba, Keegan-Michael Key, and Eric Andre will be bringing Scar’s hyena brigade to life as Shenzi, Kamari, and Azizi – two of the hyenas’ names have been changed for this version. It’s a veritable buffet of stars, and it sounds like they’ve brought the movie to life in a way that only this colorful kind of cast could.

The Lion King will come prowling into theaters on July 19, 2019. Get ready to start singing “Hakuna Matata” all the way to the theater.