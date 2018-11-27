How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

The Lion King Remake Isn’t Exactly Like The Original After All

November 27, 2018
Alissa
lion-king-remake-new-character-lead

It only took 90 seconds for fans to notice that the first teaser for The Lion King‘s remake is a condensed replica of the animated film’s opening scene—a realization that instantly sparked side-by-side comparisons and later, questions as to whether the carbon copy loses some of the magic of the original.

But Disney wants us all to know that the Jon Favreau-directed Lion King is not going to be exactly like the 1994 version we know and love, and the proof lies in a brand new character: an elephant shrew, voiced by Amy Sedaris.

The native African mammal is a tiny addition—elephant shrews look way more ‘shrew’ than they do ‘elephant’—but as we know from the established lore, physical stature is no indication of importance to the kingdom (just look at Zazu!). Still, given that the species can survive in a variety of habitats, there’s no way of knowing (yet) where Sedaris’ shrew will enter or just how much of the story she’ll affect.

The comedian joins an already-stellar cast list, including Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala, James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa, John Oliver, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Keegan-Michael Key, Eric Andre, and more.

If the hype behind the teaser trailer is any indication, The Lion King is guaranteed to be a massive success. Within a day of its Thanksgiving debut, the preview amassed 224.6 million views, surpassing the record previously held by Avengers: Infinity War for Disney’s most viewed trailer in its first 24 hours.

If you are not counted among those 224.6 million viewers, check out the first teaser for The Lion King above. The movie hits theatres July 19, 2019.

 

Trending
RELATED
artemis-fowl-movie-trailer-kenneth-branagh
News
Kenneth Branagh Explains The Link Between Thor And Artemis Fowl
star-trek-into-darkness-2
News
Wrath of Khan Director Shares His Honest Opinion Of Star Trek: Into Dark...
daniel-radcliffe-harry-potter-and-the-cursed-child
News
Daniel Radcliffe Has No Desire To See Harry Potter And The Cursed Child
lion-king-live-action-teaser-trailer
News
Mufasa Makes His Return In The New Lion King Remake Teaser