The Last Sharknado Reunites The Franchise’s Stars—With Time Travel

If you can watch clips from several different Sharknado movies and tell them all apart, you may have a special power of some kind. Sharks attacking via tornado once is absurd enough, but the new teaser for The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time makes light of the franchise’s playfully unlikely repetitions: “First, they said it could never happen—then it happened again and again and again… and again. And now it’s re-happening again… again. For the last time, The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time.”

If you’re a fan of the Sharknado franchise, you’ll be happy to see that Ian Ziering—whose character Fin dominates the new teaser—is back for more, as are many of the franchise’s other key players. That includes Vivica A. Fox, who was a tragic casualty of Sharknado 5. “When he was killing me off, Anthony Ferrante, the director, said, ‘I’m going to find a way to bring you back,’” Fox explained to TV Insider. “And he does—through time travel.”

The official synopsis offers helpful—and undeniably ridiculous—elaboration: “All is lost, or is it? Fin unlocks the time-travelling power of the sharknados, in order to save the world and resurrect his family. In his quest, Fin fights Nazis, dinosaurs, knights, and even takes a ride on Noah’s Ark. This time, it’s not how to stop the sharknados, it’s when.”

The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time comes to Space on August 19 at 8e 5p. Check out the teaser below.