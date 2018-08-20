Share This: 5 Times The Last Sharknado Achieved B-Movie Greatness Jon

Watch Now

If you tuned in last night to experience the premiere of The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time, there’s a good chance you’re still processing this movie’s relentless onslaught of surreal, time travelling shark disasters. If It’s About Time does turn out to be the final instalment in this series, there’s no denying that Sharknado went out with a bang.

As expected, the star of the show is Fin (Ian Ziering), whose fearless shark-hunting prowess gets tested in no less than seven distinct historical period. But many of the film’s most bizarre moments are reserved for April (Tara Reid). Like several other franchise veterans, she’s brought back from the dead through the logic-bending wonders of time travel. However, there’s nothing idyllic about her path through The Last Sharknado. Constantly defying death (and the limitations of robotics), April seems capable of surviving just about anything, which repeatedly helps The Last Sharknado rise to the level of B-movie greatness. Here are five of April’s most re-watchable highlights:

1. She Arrives On a Pterodactyl

When The Last Sharknado begins, our characters find themselves approximately 66 million years in the past, interacting with dinosaurs on the eve of their extinction. It should come as no surprise, then, that Fin first glimpses April while she’s riding on the back of a Pterodactyl (or Pteranodon, depending on who you ask).

2. Her Robot Head Still Works

After brief visits to medieval Britain and the American revolution, our time-travelling heroes do battle with a particularly challenging sharknado in the Wild West. Fortunately, they have a piece of modern technology that’s up to the challenge: April’s disembodied robot head.

3. She Dies… Again

In one of the most unnecessary and clumsy deaths in Sharknado history, April stumbles into the water during a botched effort by Nova (Cassandra Scerbo) to reverse the death of her grandfather in mid-’90s San Francisco. Of course, that’s not the last we hear from this invincible icon.

4. She Has Her Own Planet

Thanks to a time travel typo, Skye (Vivica A. Fox) and Fin miss their intended destination of 2013 and arrive in 20013 instead. When Skye realises that every person in this era is identical to robot April, she labels this “Planet of the Aprils.”

5. She Joins Forces With a Shark

In The Last Sharknado’s haywire finale, Fin attempts to prevent the original robot April head from taking over the world. But it ends up jammed between the fangs of a shark, allowing those laser eyes to wreak even more havoc than usual. Where it goes from there defies description, so we suggest you experience the full hallucination for yourself.

Check out The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time below, or watch it here.