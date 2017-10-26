Share This: The Last Jedi Director Rian Johnson Braces Fans For Leia’s Emotional Farewell Jon

Production on The Last Jedi was already complete when Carrie Fisher died suddenly last December, but director Rian Johnson believes that her death changed the film. “Having these scenes in the film recontextualize tragically with her not being here anymore,” he told USA Today. “It’s incredibly emotional. For the next few months, seeing the fans… process the loss and celebrate her as Leia one last time, it’s going to be intense. I think it’s going to be really sad, but really joyful, I hope. She really kicks (butt) as General Leia, and I’m happy for that.”

Johnson also offered a few words about Leia’s role in The Last Jedi. For one, he acknowledges that she still sees Poe Dameron as the future leader of the Resistance. “She definitely saw that potential in him and in The Last Jedi, we dig into that more,” he explained. “We’ve seen how heroic he is and now we’re going to see him challenged in terms of stepping up to the next level.”

The Last Jedi arrives in theatres on December 15. Check out the trailer below.