The Last Jedi Director Rian Johnson Has An Update On His New Trilogy Jon

Now that The Last Jedi is out in the world, fans are busy speculating where its characters might end up in Episode IX. No less intriguing, however, is the new trilogy being developed by Episode VIII writer-director Rian Johnson. At this point, very little is known about these films by the general public—or Johnson himself.

“I’m at the very beginning of trying to come up with it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter, before confirming that the time and place is still up in the air. “Timeline-wise, I’m not sure yet. In a way it’s interesting, but in a way it’s the least interesting part of it to me. I’m more thinking of what’s the story going to be, who is it going to follow? What elements is it going to have? What kind of drama is in it? My head right now is more in that place. I haven’t really, really gotten into it. Right now I’m mostly excited by the potential and just starting to form little clusters of ideas of what it might become.”

There is one thing Johnson has confirmed about these films: he feels a newfound confidence that wasn’t in place yet when he started work on The Last Jedi. “There were so many things that were new to me, in terms of process,” he said of Episode VIII. “Everything from working with pre-vis for the first time to working with the heads of departments. It was a smooth process. It felt oddly comfortable, but a lot of it was new, so there was a learning curve. It will be nice coming into the next one, knowing a little bit better how a machine this big works.”

