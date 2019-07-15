Share This: Here’s Your First Look At The New Kingsman Prequel Film Adina

Calling all Kingsman fans: The first teaser trailer of prequel film, The King’s Man, is out and it looks like it’s gonna be a good one.

The trailer starts on a battlefield, seemingly during World War I (since we know that’s when the film takes place), with a soldier carrying an injured soldier on his back. It goes into a monologue by Ralph Fiennes’ character, with clips of fights, fire, training, and bad guys showing up in sync. Pretty eventful for such a short video.

The King’s Man will tell the origin story of the independent intelligence agency that’s near and dear to our hearts. The film’s cast is an exciting one, with up and coming actor Harris Dickinson playing the newest recruit, along with veteran stars Gemma Arterton, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Djimon Hounsou, Tom Hollander, Rhys Ifans, and Stanley Tucci.

The film will be making its way to theatres this upcoming February 2020, on Valentine’s Day more specifically. Better snag a date and get ready for the film to blow your mind (get it?)

But if you need to pass the time until then, we recommend checking out the first two films of the series because it’s always a fun time with Eggsy (Taron Egerton) and Harry (Colin Firth). Watch the trailers below.