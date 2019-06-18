Share This: I Volunteer As Tribute For The Hunger Games Prequel Brittany

Just when you thought the Hunger Games were over, novelist Suzanne Collins reaches out and pulls you right back in.

Lionsgate is currently working on a Hunger Games prequel film, based on an upcoming novel from the same author who penned the original books. The novel is still unnamed, but we do know it’ll be set 64 years before the Hunger Games trilogy happens.

“With this book, I wanted to explore the state of nature, who we are, and what we perceive is required for our survival,” said Collins in a statement. “The reconstruction period ten years after the war, commonly referred to as the Dark Days—as the country of Panem struggles back to its feet—provides fertile ground for characters to grapple with these questions and thereby define their views of humanity.”

The books were adapted into four different films: The Hunger Games (2012), The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 and Part 2 in 2014 and 2015, respectively. The Hunger Games remains the 20th highest-grossing film franchise of all time, having made over $2.97 billion worldwide, and was one of the driving forces behind Jennifer Lawrence’s then-skyrocketing popularity.

The project is still very much in its early stages, and there’s no cast, director, or screenwriter on board. Unfortunately, due to how long before the original Hunger Games this movie is set, we probably won’t be seeing Katniss in any capacity since she wouldn’t have even been born yet in this timeline. But even without J-Law’s involvement, this franchise will likely have zero issues attracting viewers and fans.

For anyone who’s been hoping for a chance to return to the familiar dystopia of Panem, it looks like your wish is finally being granted. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got some training to do as the next tribute. It’s going to be a hard road.



