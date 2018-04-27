Share This: The Handmaidâ€™s Tale Comes To Life Ahead Of Season Two Premiere Sara

If youâ€™re a fan of compelling dramas, stories with a feminist twist, or just plain old high-quality television, youâ€™re probably already aware that Season Two of Bravoâ€™s The Handmaidâ€™s Tale premieres this Sunday night. But in case you were out of the loop, the group of red-cloaked Handmaids trekking across the bustling streets of Toronto on Friday made that fact impossible to ignore.

Led by a mysterious man dressed in black, a dozen or so Handmaids made their way across the city, hitting landmarks such as Nathan Phillips Square and Union Station and travelling through major intersections like Yonge and Dundas. Every so often the Handmaids, several of whom carried signs inscribed with the hashtag #ResistSister, stopped in their tracks and stood together to defy their harsh attendant by chanting in unison, removing their unmistakable white bonnets, and even raising their fists in the air. If this doesn’t convince you that the #MeToo movement is alive, well, and being masterfully represented in the television we watch, we don’t know what will.

Though The Handmaidâ€™s Tale actually films in Toronto (and a handful of other Ontarian cities, including Hamilton and Cambridge), T.O. wasnâ€™t the Handmaidsâ€™ first stop. Earlier this week, eagle-eyed Handmaidâ€™s fans spotted Gileadeans in Vancouver and Sydney. And while Handmaid’s stars Elisabeth Moss,Â Alexis Bledel and Samira Wiley didn’t participate in the demonstration, you’ll be able to reunite with Moss’ June, Bledel’s Emily, and Wiley’s Moira soon enough.

The Handmaidâ€™s Tale Season Two premieres this Sunday April 29 at 9pm ET on Bravo. Visit Bravo.ca to check out The Handmaid’s Tale photos, video extras, and more.