Six Major Takeaways From The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 Trailer Jasper

There’s less than a month until Season 3 of The Handmaid’s Tale premieres, and we’ve finally got our hands on the official trailer. The trailer seems to promise of a season full of surprises, sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats episode after episode. But it also gave us a lot to process—so to help you make sense of what Season 3 might have in store, we put together a list of some key takeaways.





June is in a new house

In the trailer, we see that June (Elisabeth Moss) is in the house of Commander Joseph Lawrence (Bradley Whitford).Season 2 ended with June giving her baby, Holly, to Emily (Alexis Bledel) and deciding to stay in Gilead instead of leaving when she had the chance to escape, so we’re curious to see how exactly June ends up with Lawrence.





Emily escapes with Holly

As mentioned above, Season 2 ended with Emily taking Holly to escape Gilead, and it looks like they were successful. We catch a glimpse of Emily and Holly before seeing a short video clip of Luke (O. T. Fagbenle) with the baby.





Aunt Lydia is alive

Last season Emily stabbed Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) and pushed her over a banister. But it looks like Aunt Lydia won’t go down without one hell of a fight, as we see her in this new trailer looking alive and well.





Enemies turn to allies

June narrates “If I’m going to change things, I’m going to need allies: Allies with power,” while clips of Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) and Aunt Lydia pop up on screen. Other scenes, like the one that features June and Serena silently smoking next to each other, also hint that Serena eventually joins the resistance.





June has a handmaid army

The trailer ends with June standing in front of an enormous group of handmaids on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. This looks to be like the start of a revolution headed by June.





June is dressed as a Martha

In the trailer we get a quick look at June in a different uniform, a Martha’s uniform. The quick scene shows June with other marthas, no handmaids in sight. Could this be part of her plan of attack?





The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 premieres with two episodes on Sunday June 9. Check out the official Season 3 trailer below.