How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

The First Purge Trailer Finally Clarifies Where The Deadly Tradition Came From

April 9, 2018
Alissa
purge

he trailer for The First Purge is here, and we are finally getting an origin story for the horrifying night of legalized crime.

The fourth film in The Purge franchise follows The Purge: Anarchy and The Purge: Election Year, though it serves as a prequel, allowing us to bear witness to the first ever purge.

We learn that Dr. May Updale (Marisa Tomei, although with no apparent relation to Spider-Man’s Aunt May) was the mastermind behind the experiment, meant to be a “psychological” device. “If we want to save our country we must release all our anger in one night,” she explains to a reporter (played by Van Jones).

In the trailer, the inaugural event is met by protests and a gang of neighborhood protectors, while most people’s idea of breaking the law involves wild parties. That’s when the nefarious New Founding Fathers of America send in the clowns—or the military disguised as citizens—to stir things up. Dr. Updale is aghast, while blood, explosions, and chaos erupt outside.

But the citizens won’t go down without a fight.

The First Purge hits theatres on Wednesday, July 4.

Trending
RELATED
maze runner
News
Find Out How The Gladers First Met In This Maze Runner Comic First Look
star wars
News
Digital Leia Might Not Happen, But It’s Definitely Possible
arrow
News
Colton Haynes Is Returning To Arrow As A Series Regular
A Quiet Place
News
John Krasinski Says A Quiet Place Is A ‘Love Letter’ To His ...
INNERSPACE CLIPS