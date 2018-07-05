How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

New Featurette Takes A Dystopian Look Inside The First Purge

July 5, 2018
Jon
the-first-purge-featurette-lead

If you’re one of those Purge fans who’s desperate to find out how the whole phenomenon got started, you’re luck in because The First Purge is in theatres now. For those who need more context before… getting more context, look no further than A Look Inside, the new featurette featuring stars Y’lan Noel and Lex Scott Davis and director Gerard McMurray.

Noel promises another bold, boundary-pushing experience in this featurette, but one that sheds intriguing light on the origins of this deranged franchise. “This Purge gets right to the root of what many people believe the Purge to actually be about,” he says. “We get to see the people who were responsible for creating the experiment, what their intentions were, but then—that much more tragically—we get to experience what it was for the victims.”

However, as we explained in our review, this movie offers more than just backstory—it also has plenty to say about the bizarre reality of 2018: “The First Purge is just as political as the last one, low-budget riffing on the current political climate the way movies like They Live and Candyman did in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Like The Handmaid’s Tale (only way less arty and sophisticated), The First Purge asks you to imagine a possible, horrifying next-step evolution in the direction America is already going.”

The First Purge is in theatres now. Check out the trailer below.

Trending
RELATED
ant-man-wasp-infinity-war
News
Ant-Man And The Wasp Director Knows He Can’t Out-Depress The Endin...
captain-america-frozen-lead
News
Find Out How Captain America Miraculously Survived The First Avenger
ready-player-one-shining-sequence
News
Steven Spielberg Explains The Roots Of Ready Player’s One’s Best Seq...
the-first-purge-lead-3
News
The First Purge Sets The Crime Spree Tradition Scary-Close To Reality