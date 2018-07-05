Share This: New Featurette Takes A Dystopian Look Inside The First Purge Jon

If you’re one of those Purge fans who’s desperate to find out how the whole phenomenon got started, you’re luck in because The First Purge is in theatres now. For those who need more context before… getting more context, look no further than A Look Inside, the new featurette featuring stars Y’lan Noel and Lex Scott Davis and director Gerard McMurray.

Noel promises another bold, boundary-pushing experience in this featurette, but one that sheds intriguing light on the origins of this deranged franchise. “This Purge gets right to the root of what many people believe the Purge to actually be about,” he says. “We get to see the people who were responsible for creating the experiment, what their intentions were, but then—that much more tragically—we get to experience what it was for the victims.”

However, as we explained in our review, this movie offers more than just backstory—it also has plenty to say about the bizarre reality of 2018: “The First Purge is just as political as the last one, low-budget riffing on the current political climate the way movies like They Live and Candyman did in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Like The Handmaid’s Tale (only way less arty and sophisticated), The First Purge asks you to imagine a possible, horrifying next-step evolution in the direction America is already going.”

The First Purge is in theatres now. Check out the trailer below.