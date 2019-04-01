Share This: The Dead Don’t Die Has The Most Ridiculous Cast You’ve Ever Seen In A Zombie Movie Brittany

When’s the last time Adam Driver, Bill Murray, Selena Gomez, and RZA were in a movie together?

Right now, with Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die. We’re pretty sure this isn’t an April Fool’s Day joke, but you’d be forgiven for thinking so. It’s a real zombie flick coming out this summer that brings together one of the most impressive ensemble casts we’ve seen in, well, ever.

From the top, let’s see: We’ve got Adam Driver, Bill Murray, Chloë Sevigny, Tessa Thompson, Selena Gomez, Steve Buscemi, Rosie Perez, RZA, Danny Glover, Iggy Pop, Tom Waits, Kumail Nanjiani, Luka Sabbat, Caleb Landry Jones, and Chris Hemsworth on board so far—the list goes on. Insane, right?

There’s no synopsis to speak of for this particular trailer, because the cast list does all the talking for it. From the trailer, however, it looks like Murray, Driver, and Sevigny are cops who find themselves dealing with a zombie outbreak. Just great, right? The shambling zombies around town are shadows of their former selves, with Tilda Swinton wielding a sword, giving us serious Brienne of Tarth vibes.

“The greatest zombie cast ever disassembled,” the movie poster proclaims. It isn’t lying. We’d be hard-pressed to put together a complete list of names you can expect to see in the film, which is nuts.

But it’s not all about over-the-top gore and zombies snacking on their unfortunate victims. It’s a comedy, which looks outlandish and hilarious, and we’re honestly not sure how it’s all going to come together. But the idea of all of these stars coming together in one place? You’ve gotta be kidding us—we can’t wait to see where this goes.

Can’t wait to see the action come together? You can check out the deliciously gory zombie movie when it debuts later this year on June 14, 2019—hopefully, anyway.





