Buckle Up, Witches: The Craft Reboot Has Reportedly Been Greenlit

Who doesn’t remember the ’90s sizzling cult horror flick The Craft?

If you look back fondly on the witch-centric movie, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s reportedly getting a new lease on life with a reboot by way of Blumhouse Productions.

A new listing in Production Weekly appears to hint at a reboot of The Craft, where a snippet lists “The Craft Feature Film” and a few important details. The producers include Jason Blum, Doug Wick (Divergent Saga), and Lucy Fisher (Divergent Saga). Writers Daniel Casey (Fast and Furious 9) and Zoe Lister-Jones (Band-Aid) have been tapped to come on board as well, with Zoe Lister-Jones directing. The film is apparently set to start shooting in July.

So that’s a new Craft reboot with a female director and co-writer, as well as a potential July shooting date. The project description reads as follows:

“A remake of the 1996 supernatural teen thriller. When starting at a new school, Hannah befriends Tabby, Lourdes, and Frankie & quickly becomes the fourth member of their Clique. Hannah soon learns that she somehow brings great power to the quartet.”

The names have been changed, it appears, from Sarah (Robin Tunney), Nancy (Fairuza Balk), Bonnie (Neve Campbell), and Rochelle (Rachel True), but we’re very curious to see what else has been changed from the original story if this new reboot does indeed come to fruition.

It’s not surprising that it could be happening, though. Tunney has spoken on the idea of a reboot or sequel in the past, and what would be needed to ensure it doesn’t retread the same ground as the original movie.

“I feel like in order to make it seem culturally relevant, they need to do something [new] and do it quite well. They just can’t pick it up where it left off and it’s all of our kids or something,” she said.

“Generations of people have watched it. It’s the idea of somebody just trying to monetise that and not caring if it’s good or not would be sad. I would love to do it if I thought it was going to be cool. I’m so proud of the fact that I was in a movie that has been loved by so many generations of people and watched at so many sleepovers. It’s an honour.”

There’s not been any sort of official announcement just yet, but this is absolutely some particularly witchy news that fans will be excited to hear. Even the possibility of a new The Craft movie will have people freaking out, and to be honest, we kind of are, too.



