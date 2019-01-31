Share This: Director Matt Reeves Reveals His Plan For The Batman Jon

After nearly two years of work on his new Batman project, writer-director Matt Reeves has finally revealed more details about the project in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. For one, he explained that this film will feature a variety of villains. “There will be a rogues gallery,” he said, adding that the casting process is about to begin. “We’re starting to put together our battle plan. The studio has a definite shape in mind for when they see us doing it, and I think it’s aligning pretty well with what we’re thinking too.”

The latest reports suggest Ben Affleck will not be returning to the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman, but Reeves did not confirm this development to The Hollywood Reporter. However, he did confirm a new emphasis on detective work. “It’s very much a point-of-view-driven, noir Batman tale,” he explained. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films.”

Reeves seems to be sticking with the title that preceded his involvement in the franchise, but he’s still open to other ideas. “I’m working with it as The Batman in my head and that’s what we’ve always referred to it as,” he said. “But these things have taken a life of their own. As we go deeper into it, it may become clear, ‘Oh, actually this might be a great spin on the title.’ But as of now, it’s The Batman.”

The Batman doesn’t have a firm release date, but Reeves says you can expect to see this film in theatres some time in late spring or early summer 2021.