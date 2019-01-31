How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Director Matt Reeves Reveals His Plan For The Batman

January 31, 2019
Jon
the-batman-movie-plans-lead

After nearly two years of work on his new Batman project, writer-director Matt Reeves has finally revealed more details about the project in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. For one, he explained that this film will feature a variety of villains. “There will be a rogues gallery,” he said, adding that the casting process is about to begin. “We’re starting to put together our battle plan. The studio has a definite shape in mind for when they see us doing it, and I think it’s aligning pretty well with what we’re thinking too.”

The latest reports suggest Ben Affleck will not be returning to the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman, but Reeves did not confirm this development to The Hollywood Reporter. However, he did confirm a new emphasis on detective work. “It’s very much a point-of-view-driven, noir Batman tale,” he explained. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films.”

Reeves seems to be sticking with the title that preceded his involvement in the franchise, but he’s still open to other ideas. “I’m working with it as The Batman in my head and that’s what we’ve always referred to it as,” he said. “But these things have taken a life of their own. As we go deeper into it, it may become clear, ‘Oh, actually this might be a great spin on the title.’ But as of now, it’s The Batman.”

The Batman doesn’t have a firm release date, but Reeves says you can expect to see this film in theatres some time in late spring or early summer 2021.

 

Trending
RELATED
jordan-peele-us-get-out-differences-
News
Jordan Peele Reveals One Major Difference Between Get Out And Us
wonder-woman-3-plans-lead
News
Patty Jenkins Has ‘Pretty Clear Plans’ For Wonder Woman 3
black-panther-best-picture-kevin-feige-lead
News
Kevin Feige Reacts To The Oscars’ First Ever Superhero Best Pictur...
robocop-returns-sequel-lead
News
RoboCop Returns Will Be A Direct Sequel To The 1987 Original