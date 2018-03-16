Share This: Thanos Is Darth Vader Times Ten In Avengers: Infinity War Jon

Thanos has been hanging around the MCU for a while, waiting for the perfect time to wreak havoc. In Avengers: Infinity War, his time has finally come—in the form of a maniacal quest to acquire the six Infinity Stones.

“This movie is sort of… an opportunity for him to make a very aggressive move for the stones, more so than he has at any point in the past,” Anthony Russo told CinemaBlend. “When Thanos decides to do it, he really goes for it. He’s kind of one step ahead of our heroes through the movie, and he puts them through a lot of pain.”

Elaborating on that promise, co-director Joe Russo draws a comparison to one of the most intimidating of all movie villains. “If you took Darth Vader and you multiply him times 10… look, our job with Thanos is to make him the preeminent villain in the Marvel Universe,” he said. “That is his role in the comics, that’s his role in these movies, and in order to be a preeminent villain, you have to do some pretty bad things.”

As for the technology used to bring Thanos to life, Joe Russo says they’re always finding new ways to capitalize on their greatest asset: Josh Brolin. “As that technology evolves, we are able to bring more and more of what Josh Brolin can do as a performer into the fabric and the texture of what Thanos is,” he explained. “Having such a cursory view of the character in the past, it’s almost like now we get to do the flip side of that, where you’re going to see every little vein on his face, and every little twitch that Josh does. It’s a very, very intimate portrayal and performance.”

Avengers: Infinity War arrives in theatres on April 27. Check out the latest trailer here.