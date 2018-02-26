Share This: Tessa Thompson Says The Future Of Marvel Is Female Jon

Having played Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok, Tessa Thompson has first-hand experience of the growing female presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Surveying the superhero landscape from that perspective, she sees several role models. “Scarlett Johansson’s the sort of O.G. superhero,” she says of Black Widow, adding a similar enthusiasm for Black Panther’s Okoye. “Valkyrie would just bow down. I bow down to her. Valkyrie would be like ‘Sis, my long lost sis.’ She’s [the] leader of the Valkyrie of Wakanda. So that would be exciting.”

However, as Thompson sees it, the really exciting period for women in the MCU is still ahead. “The future of Marvel seems to be very female,” she explains. “I think what we’re seeing, regardless of a lady liberator or an A-force movie or a female ensemble Marvel movie, is that in Phase Four, women rule supreme. We’re seeing a Black Widow movie in the works—which I hear about and is so exciting—Captain Marvel with Brie Larson and DeWanda Wise. We’re seeing that women are at the forefront of these stories [and], of course, with Black Panther, those incredible warrior women in that film.”

Tessa Thompson is likely to return as Valkyrie in May’s Avengers: Infinity War. In the meantime, you can catch her latest movie, Annihilation, in theatres now. Check out the trailer below.