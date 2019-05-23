How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Terminator: Dark Fate Teaser Promises An Explosive Mix Of Old And New

May 23, 2019
Jon
terminator-dark-fate-teaser

The Terminator franchise never really went away—the previous entry (Terminator Genisys) was in theatres just four years ago—but nearly three decades have passed since James Cameron or Linda Hamilton participated in the series. The return of both makes the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate particularly notable, even if Arnold Schwarzenegger is playing a relatively minor role and Cameron has taken the less creatively hands-on job of producer.

Directing duties on the film are being handled by Tim Miller, a filmmaker who graduated from the world of visual effects to the world of directing with 2016’s Deadpool. If the new teaser for Terminator: Dark Fate makes one thing clear, it’s the film’s reliance on Miller’s eye-popping visual effects abilities.

A few months ago, Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed that he’d seen 15 minutes of the film and it looked great. He also made it clear that he has enormous confidence in the partnership of Cameron and Miller. “Jim Cameron is right now directing Avatar films, so he’s taken on this enormous challenge and he’s very busy with that,” he explained. “But he’s a control freak and, as you know, Terminator is kind of his baby, so he does get involved in the filming… there was a big collaboration between Jim and Tim Miller. I feel it was in good hands with both of them.”

Terminator: Dark Fate arrives in theatres on November 1. Check out the trailer above and the poster below.

terminator-dark-fate-teaser-poster
Trending
RELATED
https://www.space.ca/godzilla-king-of-the-monsters-new-trailer-1
News
What’s Humanity’s Best Hope For Defeating Godzilla And His Fello...
News
Every New Toy You’ll See In Toy Story 4
once-upon-a-time-in-hollywood-spoilers
News
Can Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’s Secrets Survive Cannes?
aladdin-remake-first-reactions
News
First Reactions To Aladdin Are Here, And People Are ‘Pleasantly Su...