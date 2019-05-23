Share This: Terminator: Dark Fate Teaser Promises An Explosive Mix Of Old And New Jon

The Terminator franchise never really went away—the previous entry (Terminator Genisys) was in theatres just four years ago—but nearly three decades have passed since James Cameron or Linda Hamilton participated in the series. The return of both makes the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate particularly notable, even if Arnold Schwarzenegger is playing a relatively minor role and Cameron has taken the less creatively hands-on job of producer.

Directing duties on the film are being handled by Tim Miller, a filmmaker who graduated from the world of visual effects to the world of directing with 2016’s Deadpool. If the new teaser for Terminator: Dark Fate makes one thing clear, it’s the film’s reliance on Miller’s eye-popping visual effects abilities.

A few months ago, Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed that he’d seen 15 minutes of the film and it looked great. He also made it clear that he has enormous confidence in the partnership of Cameron and Miller. “Jim Cameron is right now directing Avatar films, so he’s taken on this enormous challenge and he’s very busy with that,” he explained. “But he’s a control freak and, as you know, Terminator is kind of his baby, so he does get involved in the filming… there was a big collaboration between Jim and Tim Miller. I feel it was in good hands with both of them.”

Terminator: Dark Fate arrives in theatres on November 1. Check out the trailer above and the poster below.