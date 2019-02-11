Share This: James Cameron On The Women Of Terminator: Dark Fate Jon

While doing the press rounds for Alita: Battle Angel, James Cameron (the film’s co-writer and producer) revealed some intriguing new details about the sixth Terminator movie, which he is helping produce. For one, we now know that the tentative title is Terminator: Dark Fate. We also know that long-absent actress Linda Hamilton and her co-stars are taking the franchise in an intriguing new direction.

“Fans are going to want to see her again, and they’re going to want to see the real Sarah Connor and what time and dealing with these tragic futures has done to her,” Cameron told Yahoo Entertainment. “It’s hardened her even more, but in a way that made her much stronger—maybe less likeable, but stronger—and, ultimately, she becomes a really important character in passing the baton to the new characters that come in. It’s a very female-centric film, which I’m glad Tim embraced.”

The Tim that Cameron’s referring to is director Tim Miller (Deadpool), who brought an uncompromising vision to the proceedings. “Tim’s a very willful and opinionated director, and he’s got his own ideas for the film,” Cameron said. The producer also commented on the importance of this franchise’s longtime star, explaining that he had no interest in returning without him. “I said, ‘I can’t be involved in this film at all if Arnold is not in it.’”

Terminator: Dark Fate arrives in theatres on November 1, 2019.