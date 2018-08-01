Share This: Here’s Your First Look At Linda Hamilton’s Return To The Terminator Franchise Sara

Linda Hamilton’s back, baby. Earlier today, Paramount gave us its first look at the sixth instalment in the Terminator franchise, intended to be a direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day according to Terminator creator-turned-co-producer James Cameron.

“We’re pretending the other films were a bad dream. Or an alternate timeline, which is permissible in our multi-verse” he told The Hollywood Reporter, though he went on to admit that T6 director Tim Miller (Deadpool) felt more strongly about doing so than he did. “I came in pretty agnostic about where we took it,” Cameron explained. “The only thing I insisted on was that we somehow revamp it and reinvent it for the 21st century.”

Based on Paramount’s first T6 promotional image, which prominently features Hamilton as fierce Resistance leader Sarah Connor, Cameron and Miller have managed to do just that. Hamilton will star alongside Mackenzie Davis (who you might recognise from Blade Runner 2049, Halt and Catch Fire, and/or Black Mirror‘s infamous “San Junipero” episode) and Colombian actor Natalia Reyes. The image suggests that Hamilton’s Connor may be passing the metaphorical torch on to Davis’ Grace, who’s wearing a ready-to-fight white tank top and staring daggers into the camera. She means business.

According to Vanity Fair, Terminator 6 will focus not on Sarah Connor but rather on Grace’s attempts to protect Reyes’ Dani Ramos. Protect her from what, exactly? We’re not sure yet. The film will also star franchise veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger, Scream Queens‘ Diego Boneta, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Gabriel Luna. Interestingly, Luna’s character, like Schwarzenegger’s, is also listed on IMDb as “Terminator.” Will he and the OG Terminator go head-to-head at any point?

Terminator 6 is set to open in theatres on November 22, 2019. While we wait for Hamilton to make her triumphant Terminator return, check out the trailer for 2015’s Terminator: Genisys below.