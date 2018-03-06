How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

The Next Terminator Sequel Will Be Back Very Soon

March 6, 2018
Neila
T2

You wouldn’t be in the minority if you said the Terminator franchise has been in the dumps since 2003’s Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines. That was not a good film, and neither was 2009’s Terminator Salvation or 2015’s Terminator Genisys. And yet we’ll always hold out hope that a worthy Terminator sequel can be made with the right people involved.

Well, the right people are finally involved, so colour us excited all over again. James Cameron may be too busy with Pandora, but at least he elected a solid replacement to helm Terminator 6— or whatever weirdly-spelled title they go with. Per Cameron’s blessing and with his assistance, Deadpool director Tim Miller will take on the sequel that will mercifully ignore everything that happened after Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 was slowly dunked into a pit of molten lava. Kinda confusing, but honestly so worth it if they can make this franchise fun again.

And we’ll be finding out soon, because Arnie recently told Arnold Fansite (of course that exists) that the sequel will begin filming  this very June, roughly one year before it’s July 26, 2019 theatrical release.

Here’s what the big guy had to say:

“We are starting to shoot Terminator 6 in June to the middle of October, so I am in that… I am looking forward to coming back as the T-800 model. It’s gonna be great with Tim Miller as the director and Jim Cameron is kind of supervising the whole thing.”

No official word (but some word) on Linda Hamilton reprising her iconic role as Sarah Connor, but what would really impress is if they could  get a sweet Edward Furlong cameo.

Now let’s relive the glory of the first two Terminator flicks and forget all about the rest.

