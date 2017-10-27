Share This: Tatiana Maslany Returns To TV With A New Series That Sounds Very Cool Corrina

Clone Clubbers, rejoice! This post-Orphan Black TV world is about to welcome an all-new show starring Tatiana Maslany and some other killer actors. Pose is an upcoming series from showrunner Ryan Murphy (the brains behind some excellent projects—think: American Horror Story, Glee, Scream Queens, Nip/Tuck, and this writer’s personal favourite, Popular). It’s set to star Maslany along with Horror Story’s Kate Mara and Evan Peters, and (insert drumroll here for all the Dawson’s Creek fans out there) James Van Der Beek.

Produced by FX, Pose will be set in 1980’s New York—back when Donald Trump was a semi-harmless business tycoon building a real estate empire with daddy’s money instead of the erratic and unpredictable leader of the free world.

Maslany will play a modern dance teacher (the scenes with her students will be choreographed by Ryan Heffington, the dancer responsible for that weird, ritualistic dance Brit Marling and co. did on The OA and Sia’s Internet-breaking “Chandelier” video).

The show is raising the diversity and representation bar by including five transgender actors as series regulars. MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar, and Angelica Ross will join the more recognizable names on the cast to set the record for the most transgender regulars in a non-reality TV series. The move continues Maslany’s awesome streak of getting involved with projects that aim to promote LGBTQ+ rights and equality.

No word on when the series will debut, but we’ll one hundred per cent keep you posted.