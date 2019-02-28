Share This: Suicide Squad Reboot Needs A New Deadshot—Will Smith Is Officially Out Brittany

It looks like one of Suicide Squad’s biggest stars won’t be returning for the reboot.

Variety reports that Will Smith will no longer be playing the role of Deadshot for the upcoming instalment in the villain-centric DC film. Smith took on the role for the 2016 flick alongside Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jared Leto as the Joker, and Cara Delevingne as The Enchantress.

Smith imbued the role of Deadshot, expert marksman and assassin moonlighting as a caring father, with a lot of heart. Most of what he did was for his young daughter, which took him to some pretty dark places in the film. He’s has yet to make a formal comment on the matter, but according to Variety‘s sources, scheduling was the ultimate deciding factor, and that the decision was an amicable one.

It was previously confirmed back in October that James Gunn, fresh off his exit from the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, would be writing and directing the big-screen reboot of the DC property, which is aiming for an Aug. 6, 2021 release. However, there’s been little information floating around about the film since then, including who would be making a return from the original or if we might see any new villains joining the new film.

Suicide Squad followed a ragtag band of villains like Deadshot (Smith), Harley Quinn (Robbie), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), Killer Croc (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), and El Diablo (Jay Hernandez) as they take on dangerous black ops missions due to their “disposable” status in exchange for reduced sentences. Led by a secret government agency and the ruthless Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), they get into some pretty sticky situations—and aren’t treated very fairly after grappling with the forces of evil—well, more evil than they are.

We don’t know much about the reboot’s plot, casting details, or anything we might be able to expect from the film other than the idea that it’ll continue to explore the villains’ roles in saving the day once more without even so much as a “thank you” (they’re bad guys, it’s what they do). We do know that Robbie has been tapped to say in her own spin-off flick though, called Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), in which Harley frees herself from the Joker and, shall we say, pursues other “career paths.”

There’s no word on who’s going to be taking over as Deadshot just yet, but it’ll be hard to replace Smith, given his onscreen chemistry with the rest of the cast.



