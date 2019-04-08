Share This: The Suicide Squad Loses Deadshot, But Keeps Idris Elba Brittany

UPDATE (4/8/19 9:00 a.m. ET):

Idris Elba will no longer be playing Deadshot in Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, but will remain on board with the project, reports Variety.

The British actor has been tapped for an unknown new character in the latest instalment of the franchise, though there’s no word on who he might be taking on just yet. It isn’t clear whether Deadshot’s removal means Will Smith could potentially return to the role in the future or not, but he previously exited the project due to scheduling conflicts.

The team reportedly felt this casting decision was “the right move,” and did not want the change to feel as though it was “disrespecting” Smith in any way.

Currently, Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), and Viola Davis (Amanda Waller) are all reportedly returning to reprise the roles they had in the previous film.

PREVIOUS STORY:

There’s a new Deadshot in town.

Variety reports that, following Will Smith’s amicable exit from the role in the new Suicide Squad movie, Idris Elba is now in talks to replace the Aladdin star following a meeting with director James Gunn.

Elba will join castmate Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn—and, honestly, it’s one of the best casting decisions we could possibly think of for the role.

It’s also an informed choice, as Elba is a frontman with the acting chops and personality to bring the sympathetic villain to life. Smith played the doting father and expert marksman with plenty of heart, and as we’ve seen with Elba’s other roles, he can definitely bring that same kind of energy to the screen.

The news comes about a week after Smith was noted to be leaving the role, apparently due to scheduling conflicts. It looks like Gunn and crew are looking to move quickly when it comes to getting the new Squad together and pushing the sequel to the 2016 film out the door.



