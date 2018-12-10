Share This: Birds Of Prey Writer Explains The Film’s ‘Fantabulous’ Title Jon

In recent months the upcoming Suicide Squad spin-off has been referred to as Birds of Prey, but there’s a lot more title where that came from. As a kind of joke, screenwriter Christina Hodson started calling the film Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn)—and it stuck. In a recent interview with Collider, she elaborated on the thinking behind this unusually epic identifier.

“It was an unofficial aka when I wrote the script,” she said. “I added it about a year or so ago, almost exactly as it is, just as an aka. I didn’t think we’d ever use it. We’d always used a working title, so I just had it as a cheeky little thing, on the front cover. And then, when we were talking about a title and brainstorming, we all kept drifting back to that one.”

Elsewhere in the same interview, Hodson touched on another superhero vehicle she’s currently writing: Batgirl. While that film seems to be sticking with a title both short and sweet, the writer’s vision for the project is anything but small. “A few people remember Alicia Silverstone doing that, but that movie was not one that is seminal,” she explained. “So I do feel very free doing that one, and the studio is being super supportive, in letting me dream up whatever I want to dream up.”

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn) arrives in theatres on February 7, 2020, while Batgirl’s ETA remains TBD.