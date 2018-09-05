Share This: Stranger Things Is Coming To Universal Studios This Halloween: Here’s Your First Look Crystal

If you’ve ever wanted to meet a Demogorgon in the flesh, now’s your chance (though, that sounds like a terrible idea!). Hawkins, Indiana is coming to Universal Studios this fall for its annual Halloween Horror Nights event—and MTV News has your first look at the Stranger Things haunted house that’s surely going to possess you give you nightmares.

The walk-through attraction includes several key locations from the Netflix series, including the now-iconic Byers family living room (Christmas lights and all!), Will’s favourite hideout spot, Castle Byers, and the spooky, nefarious Hawkins National Laboratory. Lucky patrons will also get a glimpse into the Upside Down, where there may or may not be a Demogorgon lurking.

Here’s hoping you’ll have Eleven by your side throughout this experience because that doesn’t sound like something you’d want to face alone. Check out official images from the Stranger Things haunted house coming to Universal Studios this month, below:

No word yet on whether the attraction will also feature an Eggo waffle bar, so we’re just going to throw out that free idea out into the ether and hope that the Hawkins Tourism Board is listening.

For dates and more information about when you can experience the Upside Down, head on over to the official Halloween Horror Nights website.