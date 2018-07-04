Share This: Steven Spielberg Explains The Roots Of Ready Player’s One’s Best Sequence Jon

While we chose not to reveal Ready Player One’s most memorable sequence in our review—and you should stop reading now if you want to keep it a secret—the time has probably come to speak openly about Steven Spielberg’s decision to let his characters enter The Shining’s Overlook Hotel. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, he traced this back to his first meeting with director Stanley Kubrick, which actually took place on the set of The Shining.

“It was nostalgic for me because I first met Stanley Kubrick on the set that I depict in Ready Player One,” he said. “The main living area with the grand fireplace in the Overlook is where I first encountered Stanley in 1979 when I went to look at the soundstages. They were about to build the sets for Raiders of the Lost Ark in Elstree Studios. When I found out Stanley had completed a set and was planning his shots, I asked if I could meet him.”

Kubrick ended up inviting Spielberg to his house for dinner that night and they remained friends until the legendary director’s death in 1999, but their friendship got off to an awkward start. “The set was exactly the way it is in the movie, all finished,” Spielberg explained. “They weren’t shooting yet. Stanley had a model of the set on a table where the typewriter is, and he was using a Nikon camera with an inverted periscope lens, actually taking still photographs with tiny stick figures. He was prospecting for shots. I looked at that and I said, ‘You’ve got the whole set and you’re looking for shots on a small quarter-inch of the scale tabletop model?’ And Stanley said, ‘Yeah, what’s wrong with that?’”

Ready Player One arrives on DVD, Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray, and 4K on July 24. Check out the trailer below.