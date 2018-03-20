How do you want to login to your Space account?

Steven Spielberg Will Shoot Indiana Jones 5 In 2019

March 20, 2018
Jon
indiana jones

Just over three months after the release of The Post, Steven Spielberg delivers his follow-up—which he actually shot first—later this month when Ready Player One hits theatres. For most directors his age (Spielberg turned 71 in December), this would be the ideal time for a good long break—or even retirement. However, Spielberg shows no signs of slowing down. He has two more movies (The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara, the West Side Story remake) in pre-production, and he just announced a film that fans have been asking for since 2008.

Over the weekend, Spielberg received a lifetime achievement award at the Empire Awards, but rather than reflect on the past, he made a franchise-reviving promise for the future. The legendary director told the British audience he’d be back in their country next year to shoot the (still untitled) Indiana Jones 5, presumably without his protégé-gone-wrong, Shia LaBeouf.

“It’s always worth the trip when I get to work with this deep bench of talent coming out of the UK,” he said. “The actors, and the crew, the chippies, the sparks, the drivers—everybody who has helped me make my movies here, and will continue helping me make my movies here when I come back in April 2019 to make the fifth Indiana Jones movie right here.”

Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One arrives in theatres on March 29. Check out the trailer below, followed by the director’s Empire Awards speech.

