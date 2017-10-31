Share This: The Pet Semetary Remake Has Found Its Directing Duo Darren

With this year’s release of It, The Dark Tower, 1922, and Gerald’s Game, it looks like the Stephen King renaissance is well underway.

Looking to capitalize on the massive success of It at last month’s box office, Paramount Pictures has tapped horror directing duo Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer to helm the studio’s remake of Pet Semetary, with a screenplay written by Jeff Buhler. Kölsch confirmed the news earlier today on Twitter.

The duo previously directed the 2014 film Starry Eyes, which was considered a standout film at 2015’s South by Southwest. They’ve also directed episodes of MTV’s Scream.

Released back in 1989, the original Pet Semetary film was a massive success at the box office, grossing over $57 million. The film spawned a not-so-great sequel in 1992 that starred Edward Furlong and Anthony Edwards.

A remake of Pet Semetary has long been in production limbo, and at one point 11 years ago had George Clooney attached. But with this latest announcement, it looks as though Paramount is finally moving forward with the adaptation to the adaptation.

The film has yet to be given an official release date by the studio, but audiences won’t have to wait too long for more Stephen King movies, as it was announced last month that a sequel to It should be arriving in fall of 2019.