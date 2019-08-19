Share This: Domhnall Gleeson Says The Rise Of Skywalker Is Not What He Expected Jon

Even with two Star Wars movies (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi) under his belt, actor Domhnall Gleeson went into Episode IX with the curiosity and enthusiasm of a fan. While he’s not in a position to share any details just yet, he recounted his experience reading the script in a recent interview with Collider. “It was cool,” he said. “It was a page turner and it was different than what I had thought and it was great. It was exciting, and also you feel part of this tiny club that gets to read these things ahead of other people and that feels great. I really did enjoy that, and I think it’s going to be cool.”

As for the glory involved in being involved with a major franchise, Gleeson said he just wants to be in good films and that Star Wars consistently delivers on that front. “I think the two films—and hopefully the three films because I’ve not seen the third one—I think they’re two really, really good films,” he explained. “I hope the next one’s a good one too. I like being in good movies more than I like being in franchises or anything else… I’m just proud to have been part of something good ’cause oftentimes it doesn’t work out, so when it does, it feels great.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theatres on December 20. Check out the trailer below.