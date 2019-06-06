Share This: This Is How Star Wars: Episode IX Plans To Bring Carrie Fisher Back Jon

When Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theatres later this year, it will be responsible for bringing the franchise’s nine-episode arc to a satisfying conclusion. However, a case could be made that there’s even greater pressure tied to this film’s handling of Princess Leia, three years after the untimely death of Carrie Fisher. As we reported last year, Fisher’s brother Todd is enthusiastic about the prospect of his sister’s return: “Yoda came back in the last movie, so why not Carrie? In the first film, Obi-Wan says that if he dies, he’ll come back stronger than ever. I feel like that’s Carrie. She’ll never disappear entirely.”

Since then, we’ve confirmed that Fisher will indeed appear in Episode IX via unused footage from earlier instalments, but the other methods involved remained somewhat mysterious—until now. Earlier this week, Star Wars News Net received information from an anonymous source, who shed additional light on the process being used:

“They are combining clips,” the source revealed. “There will also be no horrible digi-double that was used for Leia in Rogue One. This is all being done in what we call ‘comp.’ There will be some digital work done (ageing, hair) so her face and body match, but not the uncanny valley like Tarkin in Rogue One. They will be changing her hair or adding wrinkles as she looked very different between TFA and TLJ.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theatres on December 20. Check out the trailer below.