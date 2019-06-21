How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Rise Of Skywalker Script Made Keri Russell Cry

June 21, 2019
Jon
star-wars-the-rise-of-skywalker-keri-russell

The creative partnership between J.J. Abrams and Keri Russell goes back more than two decades—to her breakthrough series Felicity—and they recently reunited for The Rise of Skywalker. While Russell can’t reveal much about her character (Zorri Bliss), she recently told The Associated Press that she loves her “bad ass” costume. Of course, she’d wear just about anything for an opportunity to participate in this franchise. “I have such memories of Princess Leia and Chewbacca and Han Solo,” she explained. “I have such memories of them—like everyone does. So, yes, it’s incredible to get to be whatever part I am.”

Russell didn’t offer any additional details about The Rise of Skywalker, but she did reveal her enthusiasm for Abrams’ script, explaining that it inspired a surprisingly emotional response. “When I read his script that he wrote, I cried,” she said. “Who knows what it will turn out to be and I hope it remains true to what he originally wanted… he’s not trying to change it to be something else. He really respects what it is.”

The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theatres on December 20. Check out the teaser below.

Trending
RELATED
kingsman-prequel-name-release-date
News
The Kingsman Prequel Has A New Name And Release Date
News
Tom Felton Says Harry Potter Was ‘Constantly Crushing’ On Dr...
bond-25-rami-malek-production-rumours
News
Rami Malek Promises Bond 25 Is Not In Trouble
spider-man-far-from-home-footage-mysterio
News
Spider-Man And Mysterio Have A Heart To Heart In New Far From Home Foota...