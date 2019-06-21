Share This: The Rise Of Skywalker Script Made Keri Russell Cry Jon

The creative partnership between J.J. Abrams and Keri Russell goes back more than two decades—to her breakthrough series Felicity—and they recently reunited for The Rise of Skywalker. While Russell can’t reveal much about her character (Zorri Bliss), she recently told The Associated Press that she loves her “bad ass” costume. Of course, she’d wear just about anything for an opportunity to participate in this franchise. “I have such memories of Princess Leia and Chewbacca and Han Solo,” she explained. “I have such memories of them—like everyone does. So, yes, it’s incredible to get to be whatever part I am.”

Russell didn’t offer any additional details about The Rise of Skywalker, but she did reveal her enthusiasm for Abrams’ script, explaining that it inspired a surprisingly emotional response. “When I read his script that he wrote, I cried,” she said. “Who knows what it will turn out to be and I hope it remains true to what he originally wanted… he’s not trying to change it to be something else. He really respects what it is.”

The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theatres on December 20. Check out the teaser below.