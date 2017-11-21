Share This: The Last Jedi’s Vice Admiral Holdo Is ‘Beautifully Subversive’ Jon

Going into The Last Jedi, there’s a whole variety of characters and plot threads on the cusp of major drama, but Entertainment Weekly has devoted its latest cover to the relationship between Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and new Resistance leader Vice Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern). Immediately portrayed as a somewhat uncertain presence, Holdo has a conflicted relationship with Dameron. “She doesn’t particularly look like your typical military leader, and so I think there’s a bit of distrust,” Isaac says of Poe’s feelings for the character. “He’s not sure what to make of her.”

EW describes Holdo’s unconventional style as “military glamour”—and Dern couldn’t be happier with her wardrobe. “I think it’s beautifully subversive,” she explains. “From the director to the producers, everyone was painstaking about not only the look, but even the exact color of hair, what it should be and trying different versions. And all I know is I think it’s so cool. I love the way she looks. I want to be Holdo for Halloween.”

As for Poe, he finds himself struggling to make wise decisions under Holdo’s leadership. “With the Resistance being in such a precarious situation, he wants to do the right thing, and doesn’t want to just wait and let things happen,” Isaac says. “He doesn’t necessarily agree with the way Holdo sees the role of the Resistance in this particular moment.”

The Last Jedi arrives in theatres on December 15. In addition to Isaac and Dern, Mark Hamill’s doing his part to build anticipation, as you can see in the clip from Disneyland below.