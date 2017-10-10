Share This: The First Full Last Jedi Trailer Just Dropped And Itâ€™s Killer Corrina

Writer/director Rian Johnson tipped off fans yesterday morning that a new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer was about to drop. Asked if fans should continue to avoid any and all Last Jedi-associated clips and trailers, Johnson said he was tornâ€¦ inadvertently revealing that a trailer release was imminent. Lucasfilm and Disney quickly chimed in with an announcement that the clip would debut during Monday nightâ€™s NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings.

I a legitimately torn. If you want to come in clean, absolutely avoid it. But itâ€™s gooooood….. https://t.co/Y29K5yz8i4 â€” Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 8, 2017

For us, it would have taken Jedi-like strength to resist tuning in at halftime for a look. With a seriously impressive cast that includes Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyongâ€™o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro (like, whoa), the second film in the serial space opera unites the cast of The Force Awakens with iconic characters from the past.

When the first teaser hit back in April, we saw Rey beginning to learn to channel the Force under the guidance of none other than Luke Skywalker, who, at the end of the clip, mysteriously voiced an opinion that it was time for the Jedi to end. The new, full-length trailer features more Jedi training scenes between Rey and Luke (who is completely freaked out by her natural Jedi talent), a Kylo Ren that seems to be wavering on the brink of becoming truly evil, a General Leia who looks both determined and resigned to her fate, and an adorable tiny new friend for Chewy. Also: epic battle and combat scenes (Captain Phasma!), a wolf that looks like itâ€™s made of ice crystals, and a possible revelation about Reyâ€™s destiny. In short, itâ€™s a killer trailer. This movie canâ€™t get here fast enough.

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi anticipation ends on December 15 when it opens in theatres. Tickets went on sale as of today. May the Force be with you when it comes to making the decision to watch or not watch the trailer below, but do check out the new poster, which features the awesome Carrie Fisher in a place of honour.