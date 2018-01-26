Share This: ‘The Last Jedi’ Novelization Will Feature Han Solo’s Funeral And More Deleted Scenes Alissa

Here’s some good news for everyone who isn’t sure they’ll be able to wait until May for a new Star Wars movie: There is more, brand new The Last Jedi content coming your way!

Director Rian Johnson teased the new material—which will be released in the novelization of The Last Jedi—in the latest instalment of The Star Wars Show, Lucasfilm’s YouTube series.

Taking the opportunity to meet with novelist Jason Fry as he embarked on the novelization of the 2017 Box Office Champion, the two men hit it off talking about—what else—all of the “interesting additional scenes” that Johnson would have loved to film, but just couldn’t.

“Rian Johnson and I had an amazing conversation,” Fry said. “We got to write entirely new scenes for the book: Han Solo’s funeral, Rose and Paige Tico together, and further explorations of the fascinating world of Canto Bight, to name a just few.”

“That’s kind of the fun stuff you can get into a novel that you can’t always get onto the screen,” Johnson added.

The only bad news is we’ll have to wait until March 6, when Star Wars: The Last Jedi novelization is released, to devour these new stories.