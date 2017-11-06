Share This: Good News, Skywalker Fans: Luke Has Not Gone To The Dark Side Jon

When the most recent trailer for The Last Jedi dropped, many fans came away with the distinct impression that Luke Skywalker was following in his father’s footsteps and turning to the dark side. Mark Hamill has now come forward to make it clear that this is not the case. “In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Luke has lost confidence in his ability to make good choices,” he told Disney Insider. “It haunts him to the core. But he hasn’t gone to the dark side. This isn’t an evil version of him. But it’s still an incarnation of the character I never expected. It has pulled me out of my comfort zone. It’s a real challenge.”

As for the shocking line of dialogue that rattled so many fans (“it’s time for the Jedi to end”), Hamill admits that he was pretty rattled himself. “I’m sure this line is a great shock to the audience, so you can imagine how I felt! This is a huge change for a character who once represented optimism and hope. It’s a radical decision to drop out of everything he’s ever believed in. The entire movie is filled with these kinds of jaw-dropping surprises, but you’ll just have to see the film itself to discover what they are.”

As Hamill sees it, time has changed Luke, but his core remains in tact. “I don’t think Luke’s fundamental personality has changed, except that he is older and his life experiences have shaped his outlook the same way they do for all of us,” he said. “The biggest challenge for me was actually in the time between Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. I had to know what had happened to Luke during those years. I had to glean decades of backstory from the script. And some of it I had to make up for myself.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives in theatres on December 15. Check out the trailer below.