Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Finale Gets A 16-Bit Makeover Jon

One thing no viewer could say about Star Wars: The Last Jedi is that it lacks visual splendor, but animator John Stratman decided to give the film a push in that direction, recreating its climatic battle with all the limitations of a 16-bit video game.

Approximating the look and feel of an SNES classic—complete with dialogue boxes and chiptune music—Stratman has put together an impressive, spoiler-filled five-minutes with only one major weakness: it will give you the uncontrollable urge to play a game that doesn’t really exist.

While it’s unlikely this game will ever be playable, you can see The Last Jedi—and its visually superior finale—in theatres now. Read our review here.