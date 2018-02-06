How do you want to login to your Space account?

Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Is Getting The Comic Book Treatment

February 6, 2018
Alissa
Star Wars

There are more Porgs in our future! Marvel Entertainment announced that a comic book adaptation of Star Wars: The Last Jedi will arrive this May.

Throughout the six-issue series, the comics will guide us through the story in the movie, and beyond. Just like the film’s novelization promises to include brand-new content — like Han Solo’s funeral and more on Rose and Paige Tico’s relationship—Marvel announced that the comic adaptation will present new, never-before-seen content.

The upcoming series will be written by Gary Whitta, who is no stranger to the Star Wars saga. He was one of the Rogue One screenwriters and has written for Disney XD’s animated series, Star Wars: Rebels.

Marvel editor-in-chief Joe Quesada will contribute a variant cover for the first issue, with covers by Mike del Mundo and interior artwork from Michael Walsh and Mike Spicer.

The first issue of the Last Jedi comic books will be available on May 2—just in time to get you amped up for the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

